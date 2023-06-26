weather

Three die in Gulf of Mexico rip currents off Panama City Beach

With 7 such deaths so far this year, the Florida Panhandle city leads the U.S. in surf zone fatalities in 2023, the National Weather Service says.

Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Three people died in the Gulf of Mexico during severe conditions Saturday at Panama City Beach, Fla., officials said, bringing deaths there this year in surf zone incidents to a nationwide high of seven.

The three people died in separate “water incidents” in the Gulf of Mexico near three different resorts Saturday afternoon, the Panama City Beach Police Department said in a statement.

So far this year seven people have died in surf zone incidents at Panama City Beach, which is the most for any one U.S. location so far this year, according to a National Weather Service list.

All seven are listed by the National Weather Service as involving rip currents, which are powerful currents that can carry people away from shore.

Florida this year leads the U.S. in surf zone deaths, with 27, according to the weather service list. Puerto Rico, with 13, had the second-most fatalities.

This article tagged under:

weatherPanama City
