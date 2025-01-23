Three newborn puppies found dead, frozen in bags in Connecticut

Three newborn puppies were found dead and frozen in bags in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Wednesday afternoon and an investigation is underway into how the puppies died and who left them.

Bridgeport Animal Control found the puppies in two bags around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported that puppies were in a plastic bag.

The puppies appeared to be one to five days old and necropsies have been performed, Bridgeport police said. The results have not yet been released.

Animal Control Officer Jennifer Merenda said they're hoping the results give them more clues.

"That will tell us a lot about whether or not it was malicious," Merenda said.

Merenda said they have more questions than answers right now, noting there are no cameras in the area and there's not much evidence to pull from the bags themselves. But, depending on the intent, potential charges could range from misdemeanors to felonies.

During an especially cold period, pet lovers can't imagine why three puppies would be found frozen to death on the side of the road.

"They're like people and there was someone that could take care of that dog, and provide a proper home," Anthony Powell, of Trumbull, said.

There has been an uptick of animal abandonment and cruelty all throughout Connecticut, according to Merenda.

"As a result of this kind of environment that we're experiencing, I'm not, I should be more surprised. Am I upset? Absolutely," Merenda said.

She is reminding pet owners that there are ways to avoid this outcome if you can't keep your pets anymore.

"When there are cases where this is, you know, a life and death thing, it might have been something that we could have helped with. We don't have that option now," she said.