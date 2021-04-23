Three NY Men Arrested, Accused of Pulling Off $30 Million International Bank Heist

Three Brooklyn men were arrested and accused of stealing more than $30 million in cash and other valuables from safe deposit boxes in banks across Europe, federal authorities said.

A grand jury indictment charged Val Cooper, 56, Alex Levin, 52, and Garri Smith, 49, with money laundering conspiracy and violations of the Travel Act after a string of alleged thefts between March 2015 and October 2019 at banks in Ukraine, Russia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Latvia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and France.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The men "targeted foreign banks that appeared to lack certain security features, including video surveillance cameras in certain areas," according to the indictment.

They opened accounts in those branches to get into safe deposit box rooms where they "used sophisticated camera equipment, including borescope, to photograph the insides of the locks of the other individuals' safe deposit boxes," the court document said.

That allowed Smith to enter the safe deposit box rooms, use "the duplicate keys to open" boxes and steal "their contents, including currency, gold bars, jewelry and other property," according to the indictment.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.