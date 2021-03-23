LGBTQ

Three-Quarters of Americans Support LGBTQ Nondiscrimination Laws, Survey Shows

Broad majorities in nearly every religious group favor protections for LGBTQ Americans, according to new data from the Public Religion Research Institute

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

As the Senate prepares to vote on the Equality Act, a new poll released Tuesday indicates that an overwhelming majority of Americans across religious and political affiliations support anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people.

Seventy-six percent of adults favor laws that would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations, according to the 2020 American Values Atlas of the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute, or PRRI, which surveyed more than 10,000 adults in the U.S. from January 2020 to December.

Less than 1 in 5 (19 percent) opposed such protections.

Support was strongest among Democrats (85 percent) and independents (79 percent), but it also included a majority (62 percent) of Republicans.

