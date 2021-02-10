Indonesia

Throttle Problem Suspected in Indonesia Plane Crash, Investigators Say

Investigators are still struggling to understand why the jet nosedived into the water after taking off from Jakarta on Jan. 9, killing all 62 people on board

Indonesian Navy divers pull out a part of an airplane out of the water during a search operation for the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into the sea near Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Indonesian divers on Sunday located parts of the wreckage of the Boeing 737-500 in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with dozens of people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.
AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim

A malfunctioning automatic throttle may have caused the pilots of a Sriwijaya Air jet to lose control, leading to the Boeing plane's plunge into the Java Sea last month, Indonesian investigators said Wednesday.

National Transportation Safety Committee investigators said they are still struggling to understand why the jet nosedived into the water minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Jan. 9, killing all 62 people on board.

The investigators issued a preliminary report that provided new details of the pilots’ struggle to fly the plane from almost as soon as it became airborne.

Indonesia Plane Crash Coverage

Indonesia Jan 9

Indonesia Jet Carrying 62 Goes Missing on Domestic Flight

Indonesia Jan 10

Indonesian Divers Find Parts of Plane Wreckage in Java Sea

The lead investigator, Nurcahyo Utomo, said the left engine throttle lever had reduced its power output just before the jet plunged into the sea.

He said pilots of previous flights had reported problems with the automatic throttle system on the 26-year-old jet.

The Boeing 737-500 was out of service for almost nine months last year because of flight cutbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Regulators and the airline said it underwent inspections before resuming commercial flights in December.

Indonesia’s aviation industry grew quickly after the nation’s economy was opened following the fall of dictator Suharto in the late 1990s. Safety concerns led the United States and the European Union to ban Indonesian carriers for years, but the bans have since been lifted due to better compliance with international aviation standards.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

IndonesiaPlane crash
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us