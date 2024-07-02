Ticketmaster customers impacted by security incident: how to know if you're one of them

Ticketmaster customers will want to check their emails, as the company is reaching out to certain users to warn them about a security incident that may have compromised their personal information.

In an email to customers, Ticketmaster said the incident happened between April 2 and May 18, 2024. According to an email sent out to Ticketmaster customers:

“…An unauthorized third party obtained information from a cloud database hosted by a third-party data services provider.” It went on to say, “We have not seen any additional unauthorized activity in the cloud database since we began our investigation.”

Ticketmaster says personal information including customer names, contact information, and payment card information may have been compromised. The company says it’s working with outside experts as well as federal law enforcement.

According to Ticketmaster, it’s taking “a number of technical and administrative steps to further enhance the security of our systems and customer data.

These measures include rotating passwords for all accounts associated with the affected cloud database, reviewing access permissions, and increased alerting mechanisms deployed in the environment.”

Here are the key items to remember if your information was compromised: