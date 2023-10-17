Tijuana police can no longer pull over drivers for this infraction that busted Americans

This story was originally reported in Spanish on NBC 7's sister station site, Telemundo20.com

Since 2007, Americans visiting Tijuana, Mexico have often been in violation of a law prohibiting drivers from having tinted windows in the border city, but that won't be the case any longer.

The city of Tijuana has reformed the law that made it illegal for both locals and visitors to drive with tinted windows at a medium level or higher.

Tourism advocates criticized Tijuana's Article 18 traffic law -- which was established in 2007 in an effort to reduce violent crime -- for often targeting American visitors.

"It is an issue that we have always been criticizing and pointing out, that a few bad police officers were dedicated to extorting tourists when they arrived in the city of Tijuana with the regulations prohibiting tinted windows," Julián Palombo Saucedo, representative of Tijuana commerce and tourism, told NBC 7's sister station Telemundo 20 in Spanish.

So what is now allowed?

The change allows drivers to use a low or medium tint of polarization on their vehicles, but high polarization can only be used on police vehicles, according to the city. Driving with highly polarized windows could lead to a fine and the car being towed.

Others complained that tinted windows should be allowed for those with skin conditions. Tijuana City Councilmember Gina Arana said the middle level of tint was found to be sufficient to protect drivers and passengers from the sun.

According to the region's Secretary of Security, Fernando Sánchez, the changes to Article 18 will alleviate some complications for both local and foreign drivers.

"There are other realities that arise and have to do with the people who come from our neighboring country to the north," Sánchez said in Spanish. "And, those who come from Mexicali, with the heat, many of the cars come with tinted windows and in summer they come a lot to vacation in Rosarito, Ensenada or right here in Tijuana. It was a complicated situation."

According to the authorities, the measure will only apply to cars that have proper documentation.

"With this reform that was made to the regulations, it is a matter of spreading the word so that tourists know that this rule is already exempt," Saucedo said.

The measure will become official once it is published in the Baja California state newspaper, something that was expected to happen in the coming days.