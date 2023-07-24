TikTok to text: Video platform adds new posting format

Twitter isn’t the only social media app making changes right now.

TikTok announced on Monday that it has added text posts to its platform.

“With text posts, we're expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we've seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine,” TikTok said in its statement.

The newest format has a similar look to Instagram Stories, as users can add stickers, tags, hashtags, background colors and sound. There is a 1,000-character limit on TikTok’s text posts.

Users can create a text post by going to the camera page in the app and selecting text. From there, users will be able to type out their post before having a chance to select from the aforementioned features.

TikTok’s previous formats for posting included videos, live videos, duets, stitches and photos. Other users will be able to engage with the text posts just as they would for posts from other formats, giving them the ability to duet, stitch, like and comment.

With Twitter in the midst of a rebrand to “X,” Threads, Bluesky, Mastodon and now TikTok are stepping into the text competition.

“We're excited to see what our community will create with text posts, a new way to express and share your creativity on TikTok,” the company said.