He was biking across Iran and documenting it on TikTok. Then war broke out. 

From navigating tough weather in Australia to being questioned by police in Egypt, Ian Andersen has faced many challenges in his journeys biking across continents and documenting them on social media.

But the American creator, known as “ridewithian” to his 43,300 followers on TikTok, never had war on his list of possible hurdles — until last week. Amid his 29-day trek across Iran, Andersen found himself stuck just after Israeli forces began a “pre-emptive” strike on the country.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As Iran and Israel continue to trade attacks, visitors like Andersen have scrambled to find ways to safely exit the Middle East. He was among several people to document how he was able to depart the country, and he shared his journey with followers.

@ridewithian “I can no longer protect you. If you’re stopped by police, I should just wave goodbye because there’s nothing I can do.” That’s what my guide Reza told me this morning. The borders are shut except apparently Iraq. We gotta get out—like, yesterday. Fast facts: Total distance: ~10,000 miles (16,000 km) Key gear: stove, tent, patch kit, cigs Today’s distance ridden: 0 miles (0 km) Total distance ridden: 4,328 miles (6,980 km) Currently in: Harijan, Iran 🇮🇷 ♬ original sound - Ian Andersen - Ian Andersen

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Andersen said that at first, he was determined to continue his Iran trip “as intended.” But then his guide, Reza, told him something that made him change course. “I can no longer protect you,” Reza said, according to Andersen. “If you’re stopped by police, I should just wave goodbye, because there’s nothing I can do.”

As of Wednesday, the State Department had advised citizens to “leave Iran now” and to have plans that do “not rely on U.S. government help.” Other governments have also warned their citizens to leave the region as the conflict unfolds and airspace closes. The United Kingdom has advised against "all travel to Iran." Similarly, Australia has said its citizens should not travel to Israel. Major U.S. carriers like Delta and American have offered rebooking options.

Some Americans in Israel have also been able to leave the region after the state of Florida and a nonprofit organization arranged a flight to bring evacuees home.

Andersen said his departure was possible only because of Reza, whose last name he did not share to protect his safety, and help from the State Department.

“I had a couple weeks there in country of really positive good experiences," he said in a phone interview. "Experiencing Iran as it should be experienced.”

His first vlog from Iran, posted June 2, recorded him crossing into the country from Turkey. Not unlike other influencers whose content focuses on travel, Andersen also posted himself tryingdifferent local cuisines — including a fermented yogurt drink, a Persian omelet and kaleh pacheh, a stew made with goat head — and showing the hospitality of the Iranian people.

"They tried to give us for free and said we are their guests, but we had to insist," Andersen says in one video, which Reza explains is an example of the "ta’arof," a form of etiquette practiced by Iranians worldwide.

As he biked around the country, he also captured the landscape and talked to viewers about the impact of sanctions, asking in one video, "What happens when a country is cut off from the global economy for decades?"

The lighthearted, fun tone of his videos began to shift one week ago while he was in Chalus. Many of his followers began commenting, sharing concerns about his safety.

"Actually all of us are sad because this is happening," Reza says in one video after they heard news of the attack. "But hope for world without war. ... Everybody needs a peaceful world."

The two were headed toward Tehran to try to sort out a visa for Afghanistan, which was the next country on Andersen's itinerary.

"It's amazing that even after such an event, you know, an emergency, that people are so friendly," Andersen says after two people eating near them bring them a meal and insist they share with them.

The information that was available in Iran was initially unclear, and it left Andersen with questions. Iran plunged into a near-total internet blackout this week, limiting Iranians’ ability to access and share information with the outside world.

The situation soon became “too dangerous," Andersen says in another video, and he and Reza decided not to go to Tehran.

“It ended up being a good call, ’cause there was just more and more attacks as the days went by,” Andersen told NBC News as he reflected on his past week.

“There was lots of rumors flying around about what borders might be open," he added. "Like, what, like one of the requirements once you get to the border? Like if you’re able to get a visa, if you can just go through. A lifeline came through via an email from the State Department about getting into Azerbaijan."

He ultimately was able to exit through Azerbaijan with help from Reza, who drove them to the border. He said he "probably wouldn’t be here talking" if it weren't for Reza.

"I’m out, and truly grateful for all your prayers, messages, and support," Andersen wrote in a recent video update. "It’s an honor to have you following this journey and caring about my wellbeing out here in the Middle East. ... And finally, to my Iranian guide Reza — there’s no one I’d rather have had by my side."

Andersen said that since he left the country, his thoughts continue to be with the people of both Iran and Israel and that he is also “thinking about all the people who don’t have the option to leave, like I did.”

U.K.-based influencers Nadia Akhtar and Irfan Aziz, who go by the handle "fieldofvisions" on TikTok, where they have 60,000 followers, were also in Iran when the strikes began.

The couple, who were unavailable for an interview, were traveling with their young son, Zakariya. They quickly realized they were among the last to enter the country on an incoming flight and soon had a front-row seat for the attacks from their balcony.

"Iranian forces were intercepting Israeli drones right above us," Aziz says in a video. "That night, we realized this wasn't normal and it's nothing like what has happened before. We needed to start thinking about an exit plan."

The advice they got from officials was simple: “Get out now." Like Andersen, they said they leaned on help from their guide, Ali, to help them get out.

Aziz said that at 1:30 a.m. that night, they drove with Ali "through the night despite getting zero sleep" to get to the Turkish border.

"It was when we approached Tabriz, seven hours from Tehran, the reality of the situation kicked in," Aziz says in the video, adding that they saw smoke rising in different areas around them.

"Locals told us five fighter jets had bombed a cement factory at 5 in the morning. Nowhere was truly safe," he added.

Akhtar and Aziz described their goodbyes with their guide when they finally reached Turkey’s border as “emotional.”

"Even though we had just met, he sacrificed his own family's safety, leaving them behind in Tehran to help us," Aziz says in part two of his video series about the experience. "And for this, we will forever be grateful to him. But not everyone has the privilege of leaving like we did. Millions of people just like Ali are at the receiving end of the war that has nothing to do with them."

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News: