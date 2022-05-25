Timeline: From Columbine to Robb, 169 Dead in US Mass School Shootings

Two students killed 12 of their peers and one teacher at Columbine High School in 1999

Mass shooters have killed hundreds of people throughout U.S. history in realms like stores, theaters and workplaces, but it is in schools and colleges where the carnage reverberates perhaps most keenly — places filled with children of tender ages, older students aspiring to new heights and the teachers planting the seeds of knowledge, their journeys all cut short.

If a mass shooting is defined as resulting in the death of four or more people, not including the perpetrator, 169 people have died in 14 such events connected to U.S. schools and colleges — from 1999's Columbine High School massacre to Tuesday's shooting in Texas. That's according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, and to other AP reporting:

Uvalde school shooting 7 hours ago

Co-Teachers Killed in Uvalde School Shooting Died Trying to Shield Their Students

Uvalde school shooting 20 hours ago

Texas School Shooting Victims: 5 Fourth Graders, Third Grader, Beloved Teachers

