weather

‘Tiny' Oscar intensifies into Category 1 hurricane, moves toward Cuba

Oscar is forecast to continue westward before it gets pulled into a frontal boundary and turns to the north and east.

By Chelsea Ambriz and NBC6

"Tiny" Oscar intensified into a hurricane Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Oscar formed near the Turks and Caicos, and is currently located about 165 miles east-southeast of the southeastern Bahamas and about 470 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba, the National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. advisory. It is moving west at 12 mph.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Warnings and watches in effect

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Hurricane warning

  • Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Southeastern Bahamas

Hurricane watch

  • Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin and Las Tunas

Tropical storm watch

  • Cuban province of Camaguey

Oscar is forecast to continue westward before it gets pulled into a frontal boundary and turns to the north and east.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Decision 2024 37 mins ago

Trump attempts to troll Harris by serving french fries at a Pennsylvania McDonald's

Russia 2 hours ago

Paul Whelan was devasted at being left behind in a Russian labor camp as other Americans were released

This will move it away from the United States.

There is only a 24-hour window for Oscar to strengthen any more before it moves into shear, but there could be heavy rain for the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and Cuba.

Rainfall totals could be up to 6 inches.

This article tagged under:

weatherHurricane seasontracking the tropics
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us