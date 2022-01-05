Granbury

Toddler Shoots Mother, Infant Sibling Outside Texas Walmart: Police

Woman taken by air ambulance to an area hospital in unknown condition; baby suffers non-lethal injuries, police say

A woman and her infant child are injured after a toddler accidentally fired a gun in a car parked outside a Granbury Walmart on Wednesday morning.

According to the Granbury Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 377 at 11:25 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police said a 1-year-old child and a 3-month-old child were inside a vehicle at the time of the incident. The mother of the children, a 23-year-old woman, was standing outside next to the driver’s door while the father, a 26-year-old man, was standing at the rear of the truck.

The 1-year-old child is believed to have picked up a handgun that was concealed between the seat and center console, causing the gun to discharge once, police said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Capitol Riot 8 hours ago

When Rioters Took Over the US Capitol: A Look Back Over the Last Year

FAIRMOUNT 8 hours ago

13 People, Including 7 Kids, Die in Philly Fire; Christmas Tree Being Investigated in Blaze

According to police, the bullet went through soft tissue in the 3-month-old child’s leg, through the mother’s arm, and into her side in the chest area.

Police said the mother was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by air and the baby was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by ground.

The baby’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The mother’s injury is potentially more serious, but her current condition is not known at this time.

No other injuries have been reported.

It's not clear what charges, if any, will be filed in the case.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright NBC DFW

This article tagged under:

Granburyshootinggranbury police
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us