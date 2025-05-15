Toddler survives fall from 15th floor of Maryland apartment building

A 2-year-old reportedly fell from the 15th floor of an apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland, but bushes broke the fall.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Montgomery County police and fire and rescue received a report after 2 p.m. of the toddler’s fall from a building in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive.

First responders found a boy had landed in the bushes after falling off a balcony.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Adults were home at the time, investigators said. It’s unclear what caused the child to fall.

The investigation continues, and no criminal charges have been filed so far.