Maryland

Toddler survives fall from 15th floor of Maryland apartment building

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 2-year-old reportedly fell from the 15th floor of an apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland, but bushes broke the fall.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery County police and fire and rescue received a report after 2 p.m. of the toddler’s fall from a building in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive.

First responders found a boy had landed in the bushes after falling off a balcony.

Adults were home at the time, investigators said. It’s unclear what caused the child to fall.

The investigation continues, and no criminal charges have been filed so far.

Maryland
