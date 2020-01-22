Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks Slams ‘Intentional Hoax’ Ad That Shows Him Endorsing CBD Company

“I’ve never said this and would never make such an endorsement. Come on, man!”

Tom Hanks is hitting back after his image appeared on a fake endorsement for a CBD company in an ad that’s circulating online, according to NBC News.

The advertisement shows a photo of Hanks with a false quote: “The advances Doctor Oz has made in the CBD industry are remarkable,” the ad incorrectly quotes Hanks as saying. “I wouldn’t believe it if I hadn’t had the chance to try it out for myself.”

Hanks took to social media Monday to tell his fans he didn’t say that and definitely did not endorse the “CANNAPRO CBD” product.

“This is a fake and intentional hoax,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve never said this and would never make such an endorsement. Come on, man!”

