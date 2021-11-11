Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Marks Centennial on Veterans Day

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’s centennial is being marked on Veterans Day with a unique ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery designed to model the original internment 100 years ago.

Groups of military members, some wearing uniforms from World War I, World War II and the Korean War, marched through Arlington National Cemetery while military bands played.

The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, Arlington National Cemetery’s famed Old Guard, had military members dressed and in formations seen in those former wars. It created a tie to the three conflicts that took the lives of the three service members interred at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Military members from nine counties that participated in the 1921 ceremony attended, Arlington National Cemetery said.

The U.S. Marine Corps Ceremonial and Guard Company, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, U.S. Navy Honor Guard, the U.S. Army Band and U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard also participated.

On Nov. 11, 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member who died in France during World War I were interred in Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony presided over by President Warren G. Harding.

The tomb represents all American military members who lost their lives and whose names remain unknown.

Over the last two days, a flower ceremony brought long lines of people to lay flowers at the tomb. It was the first time members of the public were welcomed onto the Tomb of the Unknown Plaza in almost 100 years.

Photos: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Opens Plaza to Public for Historic Flower Ceremony

The full honors procession and flyover proceeded under sunny skies, and many trees in the cemetery were filled with autumnal gold and orange leaves.

The public was invited to line the procession route in the cemetery by 8:45 a.m. A wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. is invitation only.