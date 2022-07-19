Tour de France: What does each color jersey mean? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

If you watch the annual Tour de France closely, you will notice that certain cyclists get to wear jerseys that differ from the rest the riders.

These standouts can be seen in jerseys that are yellow, green, white with red polka dots or plain white.

Here's everything you need to know about what the colors mean and which riders get to wear those jerseys:

What does the yellow jersey mean at the Tour de France?

The yellow jersey, or maillot jaune, is the signature Tour de France color designated to the race leader.

The winner of the three-week prestigious event is seen photographed in the yellow outfit when the race finishes in Paris. The overall leader is determined by the cumulative time taken in all the previous races.

The winning cyclist from each of the first 20 stages also gets to wear the yellow.

What does the green jersey mean at the Tour de France?

The green jersey, maillot vert, is designated to the leader of the Points Classification. It is also know as the “sprinter’s jersey."

Points, determined by the the course's terrain and the placement of the cyclist, are awarded to the first 10-25 riders.

Certain stages have mini-sprints that offer points as well.

What does the white with red polka dot jersey mean at the Tour de France?

The white with red polka dot jersey is considered the King of the Mountains jersey.

The jersey is designated to riders with the most points earned for reaching the top of hills and mountains.

The amount of points for each of he terrains are decided by the steepness, length and position of the course.

What does the white jersey mean at the Tour de France?

The white jersey, or maillot blanc, is designated to the fastest overall rider under the age of 25.