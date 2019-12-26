Gender identity

Trans Children Sense Gender Identities at Young Ages: Study

“Trans kids are showing strong identities and preferences that are different from their assigned sex”

By Reuters | NBC News

Transgender Day Camp
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Transgender children may start to identify with toys and clothes typical of their gender identity from a very young age, a recent study suggests.

And their confidence in their gender identity is generally as strong as that of cisgender children, whose identity matches their sex assigned at birth, researchers found.

“Trans kids are showing strong identities and preferences that are different from their assigned sex,” lead author Selin Gulgoz said in a press statement. “There is almost no difference between these trans- and cisgender kids of the same gender identity — both in how, and the extent to which, they identify with their gender or express that gender.”

For the study, researchers interviewed 317 transgender children, ages 3 to 12, and 189 of the children’s siblings. They also interview 316 cisgender kids.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

