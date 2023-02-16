Multiple people were injured when a tree fell on the Northwestern University campus in Evanston as strong winds and a wintry system began pummeling the Chicago area Thursday.

The incident happened sometime after noon Thursday near Sheridan and Library Place just as students were getting out of class.

Four people in total were hurt, one critically, another in very serious condition and two others with minor injuries. It was not immediately clear if all of those hurt were students.

Photos and video from the scene show a large police and fire presence, along with yellow police tape enclosing an area with several large, broken tree branches.

Wind gusts at the time were between 25 and 30 mph, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The area was under a winter weather advisory warning of hazardous conditions that include snow, sleet, ice and strong winds.

The advisory alerted that gusts as high as 40 mph were possible "leading to blowing snow in exposed locations."

Check back for more on this developing story.