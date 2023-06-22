Tropical Storm Cindy forms as Bret approaches Caribbean islands

Tropical Storm Cindy formed over the central Atlantic Thursday as Tropical Storm Bret barreled toward the eastern Caribbean.

Cindy had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The system was about 1,100 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving west-northwest at 14 mph. No watches or warnings were in effect.

Cindy should remain out over the open Atlantic as it drifts to the northwest over the coming days.

Meanwhile, Bret slightly weakened Thursday night with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Bret was just miles near St. Vincent and St. Lucia as it moved to the west at 18 mph.

Portions of the Lesser Antilles will likely see tropical storm conditions along with heavy rain Thursday night and Friday.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Dominica, St. Lucia, Martinique, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Bret was expected to weaken Thursday or Friday as it passes the Lesser Antilles, and is likely to dissipate by Saturday night or Sunday.

Between 3 to 6 inches of rain, with likely higher amounts, are expected across portions of the Lesser Antilles from Bret.