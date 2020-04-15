Virginia

Truck Driver Rescued From Cab Dangling 70 Feet Over Virginia River

Strong winds caused the driver to lose control of his tractor-trailer

In this Monday, April 13, 2020, photo provided by the Chesapeake Fire Department, a Chesapeake firefighter tries to rescue the driver of a tractor trailer on the High Rise Bridge over the Elizabeth River, in Chesapeake, Va.
Chesapeake Fire Department via AP

Firefighters rescued a truck driver whose tractor-trailer was nearly blown off a bridge in Virginia, leaving his cab dangling 70 feet over a river.

A large wind gust caused the driver, Wayne B. Boone, to lose control Monday morning, Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya told news outlets. He had to be pulled from his cab, which was dangling off the side of Interstate 64's High Rise bridge over the Elizabeth River, the Chesapeake Fire Department said in a Twitter post.

In this Monday, April 13, 2020, photo provided by the Chesapeake Fire Department, Chesapeake firefighters try to rescue the driver of a tractor trailer on the High Rise Bridge over the Elizabeth River, in Chesapeake, Va.
Chesapeake Fire Department via AP

It said firefighters used a series of complex rope maneuvers to reach the driver and pull him to safety as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area. A fire department news release said Boone was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

