Trump Admin Starting to Wind Down Coronavirus Task Force

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force is in the early stages of winding down, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The meetings in the Situation Room have been shorter and they no longer meet every day, according to the two people.

Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci are still expected to be at the White House on a daily basis, but other members of the task force may be less physically present. However, two separate sources familiar with the matter noted that the task force met on Tuesday.

Vice President Mike Pence says the task force could wind down its work by early June, according to the Associated Press.

