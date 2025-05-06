Live updates: Trump to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at White House

What to Know
- President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet at the White House on Tuesday.
- Trump's tariffs played a major role in Carney's election win last week, as Carney's Liberal Party held onto control.
- The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that the Trump administration would pay $1,000 to immigrants who are in the United States illegally to return to their home country voluntarily.
- Trump’s Sunday night proposal to impose tariffs on movies made outside the U.S. has been met with a mix of confusion and fear by the entertainment industry.
