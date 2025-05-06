Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at White House

The meeting comes just a week after Carney's election win.

By NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet at the White House on Tuesday. Follow for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us