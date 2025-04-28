Live updates: China shrugs off threat of US tariffs to economy, says it has tools to protect jobs

What to Know
- China’s leaders are downplaying the potential impact from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war, saying they have the capacity to protect jobs and limit damage from higher tariffs on Chinese exports.
- Most major retailers including Home Depot, Walmart, and IKEA have significant levels of imports from China.
- Tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are expected to raise costs on products for U.S. consumers.
