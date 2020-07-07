Trump Administration Gives Formal Notice of Withdrawal From WHO

The United States has officially notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, a White House official said Tuesday.
That notice of withdrawal was submitted to the U.N. secretary-general.
The announcement comes after President Donald Trump said at the White House in late May that the U.S. would be "terminating" its relationship with the WHO over its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
