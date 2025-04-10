Live updates: EU puts retaliation on hold after pause announced for most countries

What to Know
- President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for more than 75 trading partners that did not retaliate after his sweeping duties went into effect.
- The EU said it was pausing its own countermeasures to try and work things out with the Trump administration, while China has doubled down on its own retaliatory duties and bellicose language.
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that the tariffs announced a week ago served as a way to get countries to come to the negotiating table.
Trump's announcement sent stocks surging following days of volatility and losses. Follow along for live updates.