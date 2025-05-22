Live updates: House Republicans pushing through an all-nighter trying to pass Trump's big bill

Shortly before midnight, they launched debate to set the stage for an early morning vote.
What to Know
- House Republicans are charging ahead on their multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, with Speaker Mike Johnson defying the skeptics within his ranks and working to muscle President Donald Trump's priority bill to passage Thursday.
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted a gifted Boeing 747 aircraft from Qatar for Trump to use as Air Force One, the Pentagon said Wednesday.
- After a deportation flight with eight migrants reportedly intended for South Sudan left from Texas this week, a federal judge on Wednesday ruled that the Trump administration had violated a previous order.
House Republicans are charging ahead on their multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package. Follow along for live updates.