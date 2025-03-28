Live updates: JD Vance and wife to tour US military base in Greenland

What to Know
- In an interview on Wednesday, President Donald Trump repeated his desire for U.S. control of Greenland.
- During his first term, Trump floated the idea of purchasing the world’s largest island, even as Denmark insisted it wasn’t for sale.
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday that the visit, which was originally set for three days, created “unacceptable pressure."
U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, are due to visit an American military base in Greenland on Friday. Follow along for live updates of the Trump administration.