Russia-Ukraine War
Live Updates

Ukraine and U.S. teams to meet in Saudi Arabia; U.S. envoy hopeful of ending war

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said he expected “some real progress” at the talks.

By NBC Staff

A resident watches as his neighbour cleans up the damaged apartment in a multi-storey house after a Russian night drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 23, 2025.
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

What to Know

  • Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold indirect U.S.-mediated talks Monday to discuss a pause in long-range attacks targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.
  • Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said he expected “some real progress” at the talks.

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to meet with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia a day before the indirect talks, Ukraine's President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy said. Ukraine is planning to send technical teams to discuss the details of the partial ceasefire. Follow live updates here.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine War
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us