Capitol Riot

Trump ‘Authorized' Assault on Capitol, Jan. 6 Defendant Argues at Trial

Dustin Thompson faces six charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and theft of government property

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An attorney for a man who took a coat rack and a bottle of liquor during the U.S. Capitol attack argued to a jury on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump "authorized" the Jan. 6 assault on the building by convincing "vulnerable" people like his client that the election was stolen.

Dustin Thompson, a 38-year-old from Ohio, is the third Jan. 6 defendant to face a trial by jury after the convictions of Guy Reffitt and former police officer Thomas Robertson.

Thompson faces six charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and theft of government property. 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald Trumpdustin thompson
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us