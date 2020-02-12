Trump Declines to Rule Out Roger Stone Pardon, Says Prosecutors Should Apologize

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to say whether he was considering a pardon for his longtime confidant Roger Stone, leaving open the possibility for such action just a day after the Department of Justice announced it would reduce Stone’s recommended sentencing.

"I don’t want to say yet," Trump told reporters when asked during an event in the Oval Office if he was considering pardoning Stone.

"People were hurt viciously and badly by these corrupt people," Trump continued. "I want to thank the Justice Department for seeing this horrible thing."

