Trump administration

Trump Declines to Rule Out Roger Stone Pardon, Says Prosecutors Should Apologize

Trump spoke during an event in the Oval Office on Wednesday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to say whether he was considering a pardon for his longtime confidant Roger Stone, leaving open the possibility for such action just a day after the Department of Justice announced it would reduce Stone’s recommended sentencing.

"I don’t want to say yet," Trump told reporters when asked during an event in the Oval Office if he was considering pardoning Stone.

"People were hurt viciously and badly by these corrupt people," Trump continued. "I want to thank the Justice Department for seeing this horrible thing."

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Troy Price 5 mins ago

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Chaos

New Hampshire Primary 18 hours ago

Analysis: Sanders’ Narrow Win Ups Pressure on Moderates to Coalesce

For the full story, go to NBC News

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationDonald TrumpRoger Stone
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us