LIV Golf

Trump Defends Hosting Saudi-Backed Golf Tournament by Falsely Claiming ‘Nobody's Gotten to the Bottom of 9/11'

Trump is hosting a tournament in New Jersey

LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Pro-Am
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday defended hosting a Saudi-funded tournament at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J., by casting doubt on any connection between Saudi Arabia and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

When asked to respond to harsh criticism from families of Sept. 11 victims who are urging Americans to protest the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament, Trump suggested there was still uncertainty surrounding the attacks.

“Well, nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have,” Trump said.

The LIV Golf series is set to begin, but what is it and who's playing?
Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

LIV GolfDonald Trump
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us