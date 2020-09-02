Donald Trump

Trump Encourages NC Residents to Vote Twice to Test Mail-in System

It is illegal to vote more than once in an election

President Donald Trump talks to a crowd of supporters after arriving at Wilmington International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Wilmington, N.C.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump suggested that people in North Carolina should vote twice in the November election, once by mail and once in-person, escalating his attempts to cast confusion and doubt on the validity of the results.

"So let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system's as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated, they'll be able to vote,” Trump said when asked whether he has confidence in the mail-in system in the battleground state.

It is illegal to vote more than once in an election.

Many Americans are confused about voting by mail and have fears that using the mail to cast your ballot will generate voter fraud. Debra Cleaver, founder and CEO of VOTEAMERICA, a non-profit that helps Americans vote by mail, joined NBCLX to debunk some mail voting myths and sort through conflicting messages on absentee voting.

