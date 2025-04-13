Trump is in ‘excellent health,' White House physician says

White House physician Sean Barbabella released a memo detailing the results of President Donald Trump's annual physical on Friday, writing that the president is in "excellent health."

Trump exhibits "robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function," Barbabella wrote. "His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being."

"President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events," he continued. "President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."

The physical included diagnostic and laboratory testing, according to Barbabella's memo. The physician also consulted with fourteen specialty consultants, he added.

Barbabella noted in his diagnostic summary that Trump has scarring on his right hear from a gunshot wound, referring to the assassination attempt on the president in Butler, Pennsylvania, last summer.

The memo said that Trump's heart, lungs, eyes, hearing and abdominal exam results were all normal. The dermatology exam revealed "some minor sun damage and a few benign lesions," the memo said.

The president also underwent "a comprehensive neurological examination," which did not indicate any abnormalities, Barbabella wrote.

Trump completed the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a common screening tool for cognitive impairment that typically takes about 10 minutes, achieving a normal result with a score of 30 out of 30, Barbabella said.

The memo also indicated that Trump has lost 20 pounds since his last released physical in 2020. The memo said the president weighs 224 pounds.

The president's medicines listed in the memo include cholesterol medication and aspirin for heart disease prevention as well as a topical steroid cream as needed for his skin.

