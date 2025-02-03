President Donald Trump began his second term with a flurry of executive orders and other measures aimed at remaking the federal government and expanding the power of the presidency.

He announced a surprising plan to slash the federal work force with an offer more typical of private companies: Two million employees were told they could resign while continuing to be paid until the end of September. His administration would reduce the number of employees, with critics adding that is also an attempt to push out civil servants Trump and his allies believe are disloyal.

Trump took aim at unauthorized immigrants, clean energy, those he sees as his enemies and “woke” initiatives in the military and elsewhere, trying to overwhelm his detractors with what is being called an opening of “shock and awe.” In a blow to the Justice Department’s prosecution of those responsible for the Capitol riot in 2021, when thousands stormed the building as Trump falsely claimed the presidential election he lost had been rigged, he pardoned and commuted the sentences of Jan. 6 defendants.

The president, who more than a week into his new administration was continuing to sign orders, would expand school choice, bar transgender people from serving in the military and restrict medical treatments for transgender minors. He would end what’s known as birthright citizenship, the constitutional right to citizenship for all children born in the United States.

Trump's presidential actions by topic

Some of his directives immediately drew lawsuits, as expected, and could ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

As promised throughout his campaign, Trump issued several orders to implement tariffs on imports from Mexico, China and Canada. He announced a one-month pause on Mexico tariffs after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to send 10,000 soldiers to the border to address drug trafficking.

Trump is already asserting an expansive vision of presidential authority that characterized his first term in the White House. After he left office, House Democrats passed a package of reforms called the “Protecting Our Democracy Act" that they said were meant to prevent future presidential abuses, restore the country's system of checks and balances and accountability and protect elections but Republicans opposed the effort.

Definitions of actions President Trump has taken

EXECUTIVE ORDER: An executive order is a directive from the president which has the force of law, usually based on existing statutory powers, according to the U.S. Chief Information Officers Council. No action is required by the Congress. It must be printed in the Federal Register.

MEMORANDUM: A memorandum is similar to an executive order but it is not required to be printed in the Federal Register. It also does not have to cite the president's legal authority, according to the Library of Congress.

PROCLAMATION: A proclamation is an announcement of policy. Most announce a ceremonial event but some are substantive and address tariff or trade issues, according to the Georgetown Law Library.