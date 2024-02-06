Trump fraud trial judge demands details about possible perjury by Allen Weisselberg

The judge set to rule in the New York civil fraud trial of Donald Trump ordered attorneys for details about whether ex-Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg lied on the witness stand.

Judge Arthur Engoron cited reporting from The New York Times that Weisselberg is in talks with Manhattan prosecutors to admit to perjury as part of a plea deal.

New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Trump, his two adult sons, his company and its top executives of fraudulently inflating Trump's net worth.

The New York judge set to deliver a verdict in the civil business fraud trial of Donald Trump has ordered attorneys in the case to give him details about possible perjury by former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

Judge Arthur Engoron, in an email to the attorneys made public Tuesday, said that if Weisselberg had lied in one aspect of his testimony, the judge might disregard anything Weisselberg has said on the witness stand or to investigators.

Engoron flagged a The New York Times last week that said Weisselberg is in plea talks with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office that would require him to plead guilty to perjury.

That report, which cited people with knowledge of the matter, said that Weisselberg would have to admit that he lied during his testimony during Trump's fraud trial in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Weisselberg would also have to say he lied under oath during an interview with the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, The Times reported.James' civil lawsuit, which is the basis for the trial, accuses Trump, his two adult sons, the Trump Organization and its top executives of fraudulently inflating Trump's net worth on years of financial documents to obtain financial perks.

Engoron, in his email Monday wrote, "As the presiding magistrate, the trier of fact, and the judge of credibility, I of course want to know whether Mr. Weisselberg is now changing his tune, and whether he is admitting he lied under oath in my courtroom at this trial."

The judge said that Weisselberg's testimony on other topics "could also be called into question" and could form the basis to invoke "falsus in uno," the legal principle that a witness who lies about one thing loses credibility on all other matters.

"I do not want to ignore anything in a case of this magnitude," Engoron wrote in the email, whose header noted the issue was of "High" importance.

The judge ordered lawyers for Trump, his co-defendants and the AG's office to submit a letter by Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET "detailing anything you know about this that would not violate any of your professional ethics or obligations."

Lawyers for Weisselberg and the other defendants in the case did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Spokespeople for James and the Manhattan D.A.'s office did not immediately return requests for comment.Engoron, who conducted the trial without a jury, is expected to issue his verdict before the end of February.