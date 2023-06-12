Trump indictment: What to expect from the federal court ahead of history-making hearing in Miami

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Miami ahead of his appearance in a federal courtroom to face charges of allegedly mishandling classified documents.

Trump arrived at Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon before spending the night at his golf resort in Doral.

Here's what you can expect on Tuesday, and what else we know so far:

What will this process look like?

Sometime around mid-day Tuesday, Trump will be taken from Doral to the federal courthouse in downtown Miami where he has a scheduled 3 p.m. appearance before a federal magistrate to hear the charges against him.

Trump is expected to enter the federal courthouse in Miami through an underground tunnel, where he will be processed and fingerprinted by federal Marshals and the FBI.

He won't be handcuffed and it is not known yet if a mugshot will be taken.

Trump is expected to waive the reading of the indictment, and magistrate judge Jonathan Goodman will set conditions of release.

Trump could be let go on his own recognizance with an unsecured personal surety — a promise to pay a heft sum set by the judge in the event he doesn't show up for court.

Other accused criminals often have to surrender their passports in federal court, but we don't know if that will apply to the former president.

It's possible that Trump will also be arraigned and enter his not-guilty plea tomorrow.

This would usually require a local attorney admitted in the district, and so far he has not hired one. However, the judge could let it go forward anyway.

NBC6's Chris Hush reports live from Miami Intl. Airport on Trump's arrival to South Florida for his indictment.

Who is the judge presiding over this case?

Judge Aileen Cannon will be the trial judge overseeing the case, however, she will not be involved in this stage.

Instead, magistrate judge Jonathan Goodman will preside over the arraignment of the former president on Tuesday.

Trial Judge Aileen Cannon will, however, have the authority to review the magistrate's ruling upon motion by either side.

Judge Cannon was nominated to the federal bench in 2019 by then-President Trump and confirmed by the Senate in 2020. She was randomly selected amongst four federal judges in South Florida.

The Colombian-born, Miami-raised judge will handle the case as it goes forward.

What happens after Tuesday's hearing?

The whole process on Tuesday — from processing to release — could take around 90 minutes or so.

After that, Trump is expected to travel back to New Jersey after the hearing, where he will attend a fundraiser for the 2024 Presidential campaign.

In New Jersey, Trump is expected to deliver remarks.

He will also celebrate his 77th birthday on Wednesday.

What led to the indictment?

Here's a timeline of the events that led to Trump's history-making indictment:

January 2021 : Trump leaves White House with boxes that contained classified documents

: Trump leaves White House with boxes that contained classified documents January 2022: 14 of 15 boxes returned to national archives contain 197 classified documents – 30 of them “top secret" Trump is not charged with retaining any of those documents

14 of 15 boxes returned to national archives contain 197 classified documents – 30 of them “top secret" February 2022 : National archives refers the matter to the Department of Justice for investigation

: National archives refers the matter to the Department of Justice for investigation March 2022 : FBI opens criminal investigation

: FBI opens criminal investigation April 2022 : Federal grand jury opens investigation

: Federal grand jury opens investigation May 2022 : Grand jury subpoenas Trump for all classified documents

: Grand jury subpoenas Trump for all classified documents June 2022 : Trump's lawyer finds 38 classified documents in boxes at Mar-a-Lago storage area, and turns them over to the FBI Another Trump lawyer certifies the 38 classified documents were all that were retained Lawyers were unaware that Trump had kept more than 30 boxes outside the storage area Trump is eventually charged with retaining 10 of the 38 documents

: Trump's lawyer finds 38 classified documents in boxes at Mar-a-Lago storage area, and turns them over to the FBI July 2022 : FBI and grand jury obtain video showing boxes being moved in and out of storage area

: FBI and grand jury obtain video showing boxes being moved in and out of storage area August 2022 : FBI searches Mar-a-Lago and seizes 102 classified documents, 17 of them “top secret" Trump is eventually charged with retaining 21 of those documents

: FBI searches Mar-a-Lago and seizes 102 classified documents, 17 of them “top secret" June 2023: Trump indicted

After news broke that former president Donald Trump was indicted in Miami, many people were left with questions about what comes next. NBC6's Steve Litz breaks down everything you need to know.