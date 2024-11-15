Donald Trump

Trump meets with Argentina's president and says he's a ‘MAGA person'

Argentine President Javier Milei attended the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday.

By Adriana Gomez Licon and Michelle L. Price | The Associated Press

Argentine President Javier Milei attends the America First Policy Institute
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump met Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago club with Argentine President Javier Milei, the first foreign leader to meet with the president-elect since his victory in last week's election.

The meeting was confirmed by a person who insisted on anonymity to discuss an event that hadn't yet been announced publicly. The person said the meeting went well and said Milei also met with investors.

A short time later, Milei, a self-described “anarcho-capitalist” and frequent recipient of Trump praise, addressed the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-a-Lago. He spoke briefly in English, then gave a longer speech in Spanish, pausing to allow an interpreter to translate, in which he slammed left-wing ideologies and saluted Elon Musk, the owner of X, saying his social media site is helping to “save humanity.”

Milei criticized a political ruling class that he said was responsible for a system that used unfair tax systems to force “the redistribution of wealth at gunpoint.”

The president of Argentina also congratulated Trump on his “resounding victory” in the election, saying, “Today the winds of freedom are blowing much stronger” and calling the victory “proof positive that the forces of heaven are on our side.”

Trump also spoke to the gala crowd, congratulating Milei “for the job you've done for Argentina” and saying it was an “honor” to have Argentina's president at his club.

“The job you've done is incredible. Make Argentina Great Again, you know, MAGA. He's a MAGA person,” Trump said to applause. “And you know, he's doing that.”

Shortly after Milei’s election in November 2023, Trump posted on social media, “You will turn your country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!”

President-elect Donald Trump visited the White House Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden ahead of Trump's inauguration.

Milei first met Trump in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in the Washington area. He has openly declared his admiration for Trump and when he saw him, he rushed to him screaming “president!” and gave him a close hug before they posed for pictures.

The Argentine president is known for his eccentric personality and first made a name for himself by shouting against Argentina’s “political caste” on television. The right-wing populist campaigned with a chainsaw as his prop to symbolize his plans to slash public spending and scrap government ministries.

Gomez Licon reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

