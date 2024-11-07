politics

Trump names campaign manager Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff

Wiles will be the first ever female White House chief of staff.

By Matt Dixon | NBC News

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said Susie Wiles will be White House chief of staff in his forthcoming administration, his campaign said.

Wiles, a Florida native, will be the first woman to hold that position.

“Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” Trump said in a statement. “Susie is tough, smart, innovative and is universally admired and respected.”

