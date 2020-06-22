Trump Opens Door to Another Round of Stimulus Checks, Direct Deposits

President Donald Trump indicated Monday he's open to a second round of stimulus payments as the U.S. economy continues to reel from the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked in an interview with Scripps local TV news whether he's going to give Americans another round of checks, Trump responded, "Yeah, we are. We are."

"We will be doing another stimulus package. It'll be very good. It'll be very generous," Trump said.

