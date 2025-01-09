Donald Trump

Trump shakes Pence's hand, talks with Obama before Carter funeral

Trump and Pence have not been seen together since leaving office four years ago.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

President-elect Donald Trump entered the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday morning ahead of Jimmy Carter's funeral, and he publicly interacted with his former vice president Mike Pence for the first time in four years.

The two shook hands before Trump took his seat next to former President Barack Obama. Those two were seen speaking and exchanging laughs during NBC News' special report.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The row with Obama and Trump also includes George and Laura Bush and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Trump and Pence have not been seen together since leaving office in 2021. Trump did not select Pence as his running mate again this year after Pence certified the 2020 election results against Trump's wishes.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

All five living U.S. presidents are in attendance for Carter's funeral on Thursday.

Jimmy Carter 4 hours ago

Live updates: Nation honors President Jimmy Carter with National Funeral Service

Jimmy Carter 4 hours ago

WATCH: Carter's casket depart US Capitol, arrive at Washington National Cathedral

Jimmy Carter 3 hours ago

Who are the 5 living US presidents? Here's the list after Jimmy Carter's death

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpBarack Obama
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us