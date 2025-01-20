Trump Administration

Trump promises a ‘golden age' for America in inaugural address that echoed rally themes

As he pledged more protections for free speech, he referenced planned actions that could threaten some vulnerable groups.

President Donald Trump at some turns outlined an optimistic vision of future American greatness as he took office for the second time, but alternately first described a country that he said had "suffered greatly" over the past four years. 

Trump in his inaugural address on Monday promised to return the United States to a “golden age,” respected all over the world, its safety restored, and called for an end to what he called the “vicious, violent and unfair weaponization” of the Justice Department.

But he said that the country now confronted a crisis of trust and that a “corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens while the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair.”

While he delivered the total rebuke of recent policy, now former-President Joe Biden sat stoically behind him in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

He offered a set of sweeping but sometimes seemingly contradictory pledges: He said he would 'stop all wars,' but threatened to take control of the Panama Canal and rename the Gulf of Mexico; he vowed economic prosperity and an age of freedom but hinted at changes that could threaten transgender and immigrant communities. 

Trump had told NBC that his address would focus on unity but at times he delivered a speech with reminders of his 2017 “American carnage” address when he first took office.

The recommendations and outline came with the backdrop of an expected slate of executive actions that would target immigrant communities, transgender Americans and climate legislation.

President Donald Trump said he plans to declare a National Energy Emergency, to open up drilling on American soil.

