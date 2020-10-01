Trump administration

Trump Suggests He's Opposed to Any Rule Changes for Next Biden Debates

The first debate was widely criticized as lacking substance and being unwatchable

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested he would not agree to any rule changes for the second and third presidential debates a day after the debates' organizers vowed to adjust their formatting following Tuesday's chaotic faceoff.

"Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?" the president tweeted a day after the Commission on Presidential Debates said it planned on adding "additional structure" to the future debates.

The first debate was widely criticized as lacking substance and being unwatchable, thanks to the president's frequent interruptions and his and Joe Biden's attempts to speak over each other.

