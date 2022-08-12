Capitol Riot

Trump Supporter Who Called Capitol Cops ‘Weasels' on Jan. 6 Sentenced to Prison

Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell noted Simon entered the building as the "tip of the mob"

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Capitol rioter who pushed against a police line on Jan. 6, 2021, before storming the building and calling the police officers "little f--king spineless f--king oath violating little f--king weasels" was sentenced to eight months in federal prison on Friday.

Glen Simon pleaded guilty, first in October, then again in April after more evidence against him was discovered, to a count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell noted Friday that he had a plated vest, joined a mob pushing a bike rack against a line of police officers, and entered the building as the "tip of the mob."

For more on this story, go to NBC News

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald Trump
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us