Trump Supporter Who Flew on Private Jet to Jan. 6 Riot and Threw Media Equipment Outside the Capitol Pleads Guilty

A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal aircraft of a Facebook friend, admitted to writing in messages before the Capitol attack that "s--t will go down" and that she needed to "stop the steal."

Schwab traveled to Washington, D.C., with codefendants Jenna Ryan and Jason Lee Hyland, and admitted she was the first of the trio to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Hyland was sentenced to a week behind bars earlier this month, while Ryan — who had declared she was "not going to jail" — was sentenced in November to 60 days in prison.

The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday showed outtakes from then-President Donald Trump's Jan. 7, 2021, speech, during which he repeatedly refused to say the election was over.