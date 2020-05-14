Trump Supporters Rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Supporters line the side of the road waiting for President Donald Trump to drive past on Thursday in Allentown, Pa. 

AP Photo/Matt Rourke
A man salutes as President Donald Trump’s motorcade drives past on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Allentown, Pa.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
People line the side of the road waiting for the motorcade with President Donald Trump to drive past on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Allentown, Pa.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Supporters line the side of the road waiting for the motorcade of President Donald Trump to drive past on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Allentown, Pa.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
People watch as a motorcade with President Donald Trump dives past on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Allentown, Pa.

