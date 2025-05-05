Trump announces the 2027 NFL draft will be in DC

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the 2027 NFL draft would be held in Washington, D.C. on the National Mall.

"The draft is a celebration of one of our country's most cherished cultural institutions, and the annual highlights for football fans everywhere," Trump said. "Everyone in the world is going to be watching."

Trump made the announcement in the Oval Office alongside D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris, among other officials. A Trump #47 Commanders jersey could be seen sitting on the Resolute Desk during the announcement.

Bowser said the draft will bring business to the city.

"We believe in investing in sports because they have helped us transform neighborhoods, and the NFL bringing this event to the nation's capital will help us fill hotel rooms, our restaurants, and Americans from all 50 states will come to their nation's capital and enjoy our beautiful city and museums," Bowser said.

NBC News previously reported that the announcement was expected. Axios was first to report the expected announcement.

It comes just days after a plan was announced to bring the Commanders back to the District with a new stadium at the RFK site.

Goodell appeared with Bowser and Harris at that announcement last Monday and even hinted that the new stadium could increase the District’s chances of getting a Super Bowl.

On the National Mall early Monday, people who spoke with News4 said they hope the NFL draft will be good for D.C.’s economy.

“I think it's great for business, man. It brings, you know, good traffic to Washington, D.C., and at a time when businesses, especially small businesses, are struggling, it brings traffic,” Kim Heins said.

“I think it's a lot of nostalgia for some of the older fans of Washington, and I think really good for the city in general,” another woman said.