Trump to Be First President to Attend March for Life

"[Trump] will be the first president in history to attend and we are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn"

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

The White House says President Donald Trump will become the first president to attend the annual anti-abortion gathering in Washington called the March for Life.

Trump has made it a priority to embrace social conservatives, particularly on the issue of abortion. He has sent members of his administration to speak at the march and has spoken via a video link. He's going in person to this week's event.

"See you on Friday … Big Crowd!" Trump tweeted Wednesday as he returned to the White House after a trip to Switzerland.

In 2019, Trump spoke to participants via video.

"As president, I will always defend the first right in our Declaration of Independence, the right to life," he said.

The Smithsonian Metro station will be closed during the march, "from system opening through the early afternoon hours," Metro said. Blue, Orange and Silver line trains will pass through the station without stopping. Metro advised riders to use the L'Enfant Plaza station instead.

A number of streets along the National Mall will be closed from approximately 6 a.m. to noon, D.C. police said. Here's the full list of closures.

