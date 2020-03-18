Try These Virtual Field Trips and Classes for Educational Fun at Home

Kids might be spending more time inside these days — but thanks to the miracles of technology, they can still get some education from outside the house!

Several organizations have created online field trips and educational resources that allow people to explore zoos, museums, and other exciting places while still staying safe from the new coronavirus. The virus pandemic has led to a flurry of school closures and closed venues across the country.

We've gathered some of our favorite virtual activities below!

Zoos and national parks

1. Cincinnati Zoo Home Safari

While the Cincinnati Zoo is closed, they'll be live-streaming from the zoo each weekday at 3PM EDT. Each stream will highlight one of the zoo's amazing animals, and include an activity that can be done from home.

2.San Diego Zoo

Take a peek into various zoo exhibits with these live cameras from the San Diego Zoo! There's also an archive of old footage, if you're really looking for some animal fun.

3. National Parks Service

Get some virtual fresh air and explore some of the country's most famous national parks with the National Park Service's YouTube channel! Full of information and gorgeous footage, dozens of parks are featured.

Museums and art galleries

1. Google Arts and Culture

Thanks to this partnership with 500 museums around the world, kids can get a glimpse of some of the most incredible collections available. Take a look at internationally-renowned sites like the British Museum in London, England, or the Ufizzi Gallery in Florence, Italy. If you're looking for something a little more niche, try taking a look at the National Quilt Museum in Kentucky!

There's also the Google Art Project, which gives you access to more than 1,000 works of art featured in 17 of the world's greatest museums.

2. MetKids

This site from New York City's Museum of Metropolitan Art lets kids explore the famous museum with an interactive map. Behind-the-scenes videos feature kids just like them, and a "time machine" allows them to explore thousands of years of art! Fun facts and creative projects abound, so kids won't get bored during their social distancing period.

3. ArtThink

This site, created by the San Francisco Museum of Modern art, offers activities in visual arts, language arts, history, and social studies. Keep your kid thinking hard while exposing them to some amazing modern artwork!

For parents and adults

Kids aren't the only ones who can get some extracurriculars in! As workout classes cancel and restaurants shut down across the nation, adults and parents might be getting antsy as well.

1. Workout classes

Don't skip the gym just because social distancing is keeping you inside! Membership-based programs like ClassPass and DailyBurn charge for access to online lessons, but there are thousands of free options available on YouTube or different program sites.

2. Burghundy Wine Classes

Learn about different wines and wine regions with these classes from Pittsburgh-based winery Burghundy! The classes aren't totally free, but will only cost $10 to $15 for education and entertainment.

3. The Metropolitan Opera

Get your culture fix with free concerts from the world-renowned Metropolitan Opera! Planned performances at the venue have been cancelled, but the show will go on with pre-recorded concerts and shows. Each night, a different show will begin streaming at 7 P.M. EDT and remain available until 3:30 P.M. EDT the following day.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: