TSA Says 500 of Its Employees Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

208 TSA employees have recovered from the illness

Passengers wearing protective masks enter a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles on April 9, 2020.
Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Five hundred people who work for the Transportation Security Administration have tested positive for COVID-19, including four people who died from the disease, the agency said Wednesday.

Of the 500 who tested positive, 208 TSA employees recovered from the illness, the agency said in a statement.

Almost 40 percent of positive cases were found in employees working in the three major airports serving the greater New York City region.

