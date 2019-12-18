Tulsi Gabbard Votes ‘Present’ on Trump Impeachment Articles

In a surprise move, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic candidate for president, voted "present" Wednesday on both articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, NBC News reported.

"After doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658-page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no," Gabbard said in a statement issued minutes after her vote.

Though the Hawaii Democrat had voted in favor of an October resolution that moved the impeachment inquiry forward, she had not publicly said whether she would vote for or against impeachment itself.

